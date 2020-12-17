‘Mission: Impossible 7’ crew members reportedly quit after Tom Cruise rant

Five crew members have reportedly quit Mission: Impossible 7 following Tom Cruise’s outburst, according to The Sun.

A source close to the production claims that several people resigned after the actor and producer scorned a number of crew members for breaking COVID-19 safety protocols, the audio of which was released this week.

“The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since,” the source told the publication. “Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public there has been more anger and several staff have walked.”

“We are the gold standard,” Cruise can be heard saying in an audio file obtained by The Sun. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.

“I’m on the phone with every f****ng studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

The actor and producer criticised the crew for taking advantage of the safe environment created on set, following the multiple delays the film has encountered while shooting.

NME is waiting to hear back Tom Cruise and the Mission: Impossible production team for comment, and will update this story with any response.

Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is currently due to be released on November 19, 2021.