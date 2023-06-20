‘Mission: Impossible 7’ first reactions: “Impeccably made” action film that “does not stop entertaining”

The first impressions of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One have arrived, with critics praising the latest instalment in the Tom Cruise action franchise as “incredible” and “exhilarating”.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the seventh Mission: Impossible film – which premiered in Rome on Monday (June 19) – sees Ethan Hunt (Cruise) confront faces from the past as a new weapon threatens to wipe out humanity.

Alongside Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny and Ving Rhames reprise their previous roles, while additions to the cast include Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff.

Advertisement

Fandango’s Erik Davis described the film as “an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining”, adding: “Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next.”

I had the absolute best time watching #MissionImpossible – an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining. Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next pic.twitter.com/iNaKlDMH8l — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2023

Collider critic Perri Nemiroff said the production value of the new Mission Impossible is “through the roof” with “some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action”.

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the… pic.twitter.com/yAX0eJ1t1t — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 19, 2023

Collider editor-in-chief said it was “the fastest 2 hr 30 min movie I’ve seen in a long time” and “one of the best films” he’s seen this year.

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning is incredible. The fastest 2 hr 30 min movie I’ve seen in a long time. One of the best films I’ve seen this year and @TomCruise has done it again. Demands to be seen on the biggest screen. Cannot recommend this movie enough. pic.twitter.com/GOB1WyX2Mi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2023

Advertisement

Empire contributing editor and columnist Amon Warmann said that “a few niggles aside”, the new film is “another fun entry in the franchise” with “insane action”.

A few niggles aside, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another fun entry in the franchise. Insane action, Hayley Atwell on scene stealing form, and lots and lots of Tom Cruise running his ass off. #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/y5Xd8uFUcP — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) June 20, 2023

Kate Erbland of IndieWire said: After the insanity of the last few films, #MissionImpossible7 has a tremendous amount to live up to, but one thing I’ll say now in quick reaction format: it does the best job yet of recent “part 1 of 2!!” features in feeling like its own film while setting up for the next half.”

After the insanity of the last few films, #MissionImpossible7 has a tremendous amount to live up to, but one thing I’ll say now in quick reaction format: it does the best job yet of recent “part 1 of 2!!” features in feeling like its own film while setting up for the next half. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 19, 2023

Gizmodo and io9 writer Germain Lussier added that the film had a “dynamite, timely story”, writing: “It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that.”

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is fantastic. Dynamite, timely story. Excellent new characters. Huge variety of action and a final set piece that ranks top 2-3 all-time for the franchise. It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that. pic.twitter.com/prm2wa6ZD6 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 19, 2023

Scott Mantz said that the film was “absolutely fantastic” and the best Mission film yet with “awesome cast [and] incredible action that will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

FINALLY HERE & WORTH THE WAIT! “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — DEAD RECKONING” is ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC & the BEST “MISSION” YET! Great story, awesome cast, incredible action that will keep you on the edge of your seat — @TomCruise has topped himself w/ the BEST ACTION MOVIE OF THE SUMMER! pic.twitter.com/e2otIYcvQ4 — Scott Mantz 🖖 (@MovieMantz) June 19, 2023

You can check out more reactions below.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is phenomenal on the action front, especially in the first hour. Hayley Atwell steals every scene. The villain, cliffhanger, and runtime didn’t blow me away but the rest is wildly entertaining and brilliantly filmed. It’s solid. pic.twitter.com/z4Im8S0oQc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2023

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on. (He doesn’t like it) With the inherent nature of being “part one” (said that a lot lately), not as satisfying as FALLOUT — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2023

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning this phenomenal! Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite #missionimpossible film. With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing! pic.twitter.com/raHLqTwqEO — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) June 19, 2023

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning is amazing and potentially the best installment in the franchise! The set pieces are mind-blowing, and the action sequences are truly next-level. It's a must-see on the largest screen available. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vdhqjisa6D — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) June 19, 2023

You’ll all be shocked to hear the new Mission: Impossible is very good — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) June 19, 2023

#MissionImpossible DEAD RECKONING PART 1: Tom Cruise hates streaming so much he's made an algorithm the villain. And bless his crazy ass, b/c this is a behemoth-sized spectacle, one go-for-broke set-piece after the next, close to FALLOUT excellence. Henry Czerny fans will go nuts pic.twitter.com/Gj7fYdAr8I — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) June 19, 2023

Ahead of the official release of Mission Impossible 7, Cruise promised to “fight for big theatres” and preserve cinema culture.

While at the Spanish Steps in Rome, Cruise delivered a passionate speech about films, acting and working with film director Christopher McQuarrie, per Variety.

He shared: “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture. Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted. It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theatres and that kind of experience for everyone.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is released in UK cinemas on July 11.