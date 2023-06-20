NewsFilm News

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ first reactions: “Impeccably made” action film that “does not stop entertaining”

"The fastest 2hr 30min movie I've seen in a long time"

By Hollie Geraghty
'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'
Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. CREDIT: Paramount

The first impressions of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One have arrived, with critics praising the latest instalment in the Tom Cruise action franchise as “incredible” and “exhilarating”.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the seventh Mission: Impossible film – which premiered in Rome on Monday (June 19) – sees Ethan Hunt (Cruise) confront faces from the past as a new weapon threatens to wipe out humanity.

Alongside Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny and Ving Rhames reprise their previous roles, while additions to the cast include Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff.

Fandango’s Erik Davis described the film as “an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining”, adding: “Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next.”

Collider critic Perri Nemiroff said the production value of the new Mission Impossible is “through the roof” with “some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action”.

Collider editor-in-chief said it was “the fastest 2 hr 30 min movie I’ve seen in a long time” and “one of the best films” he’s seen this year.

Empire contributing editor and columnist Amon Warmann said that “a few niggles aside”, the new film is “another fun entry in the franchise” with “insane action”.

Kate Erbland of IndieWire said: After the insanity of the last few films, #MissionImpossible7 has a tremendous amount to live up to, but one thing I’ll say now in quick reaction format: it does the best job yet of recent “part 1 of 2!!” features in feeling like its own film while setting up for the next half.”

Gizmodo and io9 writer Germain Lussier added that the film had a “dynamite, timely story”, writing: “It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that.”

Scott Mantz said that the film was “absolutely fantastic” and the best Mission film yet with “awesome cast [and] incredible action that will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Ahead of the official release of Mission Impossible 7, Cruise promised to “fight for big theatres” and preserve cinema culture.

While at the Spanish Steps in Rome, Cruise delivered a passionate speech about films, acting and working with film director Christopher McQuarrie, per Variety.

He shared: “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel. And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture. Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them. It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted. It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theatres and that kind of experience for everyone.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is released in UK cinemas on July 11.

