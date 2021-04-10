The release date for Mission: Impossible 7 has been delayed again due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which was slated for a November 2021 release, will now open on May 27 2022, the same opening date when the first Mission: Impossible film was released in 1996, and also the 2000 sequel.

Mission: Impossible 7 has been filming worldwide for the last year, with initial production in Italy last February postponed due to the early coronavirus outbreak in the country. Since then, the film has shot in the UK and Abu Dhabi.

Mission: Impossible 8 is now scheduled for a July 2023 release instead of November 2 2022.

The seventh film is now applying its “finishing touches” according to director Christopher McQuarrie, in an Instagram post he shared in February.

Though the plan was to go straight into production for the next film, Deadline now report that the change in timetable caused by the previous COVID-related delays mean there is now a scheduling conflict for Cruise, who needs to promote his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick, which is now set for a November 2021 release.

Back in December, it was reported that Cruise scolded two crew members who were seen standing too close to each other in front of a computer monitor, saying: “If I see you do it again you’re fucking gone.”

“We are the gold standard,” Cruise can be heard saying in an audio file obtained by The Sun. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.

“I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs…I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Five crew members reportedly quit Mission: Impossible 7 following the incident.