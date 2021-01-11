Mission: Impossible star Vanessa Kirby has responded to Tom Cruise’s on-set rant over COVID-19 safety procedures.

Last month, audio was leaked of Cruise scolding crew members on Mission: Impossible 7, who he believed weren’t following coronavirus protocols.

Kirby, who reprises her role of White Widow in the new film, said being safe was “the message”, as she also spoke about her sister – who is a director’s assistant on the movie.

“I think being safe is the message for everybody, really,” the actress told ExtraTV. “For me, seeing my sister doing it on the ground and every day coming home from work and it all going well, it was really inspiring.

“The whole industry has been shut down – cinemas, theaters, film sets. Seeing her go and do it and be one of the first ones up gave me hope.”

Kirby is not the only fellow actor to respond to Cruise’s rant, with George Clooney admitting he understood why the star did it.

“You’re in a position of power. It’s tricky, you do have a responsibility for everyone and he’s absolutely right about that,” he told Howard Stern.

“If the production goes down a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and be responsible. It’s just not my style to take everybody to task that way.”

It was previously reported that Cruise shouted at two crew members who were standing too close in front of a monitor on-set, with the actor saying: “If I see you do it again you’re fucking gone.”

“We are the gold standard,” Cruise can be heard saying in the leaked audio. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing.

“I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”