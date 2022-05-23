Watch Tom Cruise ride motorcycle off a cliff in ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ trailer

The first trailer for Mission: Impossible 7, officially titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One, has landed.

Tom Cruise shows off his latest death-defying stunts in the seventh Mission: Impossible instalment, which is part one of two movies that are expected although are not confirmed to conclude the long-running action spy film franchise.

In the teaser Cruise (agent Ethan Hunt) is seen riding his motorcycle off a cliff, among other stunts. Viewers also get a first-look at Kittridge, played by Henry Czerny, whom fans haven’t seen since the original 1996 movie.

“Your days of fighting for the greater good are over,” Kittridge tells Ethan in the trailer.

“This is our chance to control the truth, the concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come. You’ve been fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist, never did. You need to pick a side.”

In January the release date of Mission: Impossible 7 was delayed once again due to continuing concerns around COVID.

Last September, it was pushed back to September 30, 2022, four months after its original slated release on May 27, 2022. Before that its original date for release was first set for July 2021.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance have since announced that the movie will now come out on July 14, 2023 after COVID continued to impact production on the film, which has taken place in the UK.

And the eighth film in the series, filmed concurrently with the seventh and was recently confirmed by The Wrap to be the “part two”, is now slated for release on July 28, 2024.

According to a report by Variety in February, the two movies will will act as a send-off for Cruise in the series, or a “culmination” of the franchise.

Last year, Cruise explained how he kept the set of Mission: Impossible 7 running during the pandemic.

The actor, who both produces and stars in the action movie, told Empire about the protocols put in place to keep filming safely. “I’ve produced 30 to 40 movies. I am responsible for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of jobs,” Cruise said.

“All my friends in the industry, people that are in distribution, and my crew were like, ‘What are we going to do? I could lose my house!’ So I told the studio and I told the industry, ‘We’re going back. We’re going to get everyone back to work. We’re going to start shooting in the summer. And we’re going to figure out how to do it safely.’”