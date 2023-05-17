‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ trailer: fans hail sequel as “movie of the summer”

A trailer has been released for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – check it out above.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the seventh installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise sees Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) confront faces from the past as a new weapon threatens to wipe out humanity.

Alongside Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny and Ving Rhames reprise their roles from previous outings. New additions to the cast include Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff.

A synopsis reads: “In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

This is their most dangerous mission yet. Here's the official poster for #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, starring @TomCruise. Only in theatres July 12. pic.twitter.com/ZvdfKeRX0p — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 17, 2023

“With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

McQuarrie directed both parts of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning back-to-back, with the sequel set to be released on June 28, 2024.

After the trailer debuted on Wednesday (May 17), fans have described it as the “biggest movie of the summer”.

“I’m pretty sure that film is going to dominate the box office once released,” another wrote. You can check out more reactions below.

Biggest. Movie. Of. The. Summer. Nuff said — Justin Shanlian (@BATMANShanlian) May 17, 2023

That Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer that was released today? Was pretty bad ass and looks like it’s going to be another thrill ride for Tom Cruise once again. I’m pretty sure that film is going to dominate the box office once released. lol — Josh Bieker (@BiekerJosh) May 17, 2023

People said JOHN WICK was the best action movie of the year, meanwhile @TomCruise TOM YOU FUKKKKINGGGG BEAUTYYYY CRUISE MY GOSSHHHHHH WHAT A TRAILER MAN I LITERALLY GOT MY HEART OUT TODAY…🥵🥵🥶FCKKKKKKKK WATCHING LOOP THOSE FRAMES 🔥 & trailer pic.twitter.com/SAcdvwsRiz — Rakshit Shah – PATHAAN (@rshah2611) May 17, 2023

MOVIES ARE BACK, EVERYONE GET READY https://t.co/lhvcpdVtjd — Scramble ☀️ (@LordScramble6) May 17, 2023

Filming on Dead Reckoning Part One took place in Norway, the United Arab Emirates and the UK, with Cruise previously sighted around Birmingham and Yorkshire.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is released in cinemas on July 12.