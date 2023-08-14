‘Mission Impossible’ director explains why major character had to die in ‘Dead Reckoning Part One’

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One director Christopher McQuarrie has explained why a major character had to die – warning spoilers below.

Ilsa Faust played by Rebecca Ferguson, who has been in the franchise since 2015’s Rogue Nation, was surprisingly killed off by the lead villain Gabriel (Esai Morales) during a fight scene in Venice.

In a new interview with Empire, McQuarrie discussed why he and Tom Cruise felt the need to kill off Ferguson’s character.

“We knew that that emotional arc was of a certain emotional tone… Ilsa is a wonderful character, and a character of which I am enormously proud, and Rebecca is an actor of such unmitigated power and presence,” the director said.

“And yet, where we had gone with the character from Rogue to Fallout…[the] place you took that character would either make less of her, it would suddenly become frivolous… or she would just become a romantic interest, and it was never about creating a character who was defined by her love story with Ethan Hunt.

“Their relationship transcends a traditional loving story… They’re doomed to be together and yet doomed never to be together… It felt like that story was looking for its resolution and so we said this has got to happen.”

McQuarrie went on to explain the decision to conclude her story dovetailed with their desire to give a sense of genuine stakes in the movie.