‘Mission: Impossible’ stars Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby “stopped breathing” during Tom Cruise stunt

Missions: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One stars Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby were present when Tom Cruise performed one of the most dangerous stunts in cinema history – and they were understandably stunned.

Speaking to NME, the pair explained how they watched Cruise drive a motorbike off the top of a cliff six times while shooting the franchise’s latest instalment. You can watch their full interview above.

“It was mind-blowing,” said Klementieff, who stars in the film as French assassin Paris.

Kirby, who reprises her role Alana Mitsopolis, added: “Everyone else was so nervous and fearful, and he wasn’t. I just thought it should have been the other way round.”

“We stopped breathing when he was jumping,” continued Kelmentieff. “And then someone would yell, ‘Canopy!’ you know, when the parachute opens, and we would all cheer and applaud. And then he would do it again,” she laughed.

In a featurette released ahead of the film, it was revealed that Cruise performed over 500 skydives and over 13,000 motorcross jumps in preparation for the stunt.

NME gave Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One a three-star review, writing: “The problems come when Dead Reckoning tries to be too clever. Production on the film wrapped in 2021, so Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie couldn’t have known how prescient the AI themes would prove to be. Now, as ChatGPT dominates the internet and we all wait anxiously for robots to make us redundant, the film’s setup seems like a masterstroke. But it’s sadly also its downfall.

“After an exciting first third, we drift into a series of bloated exposition sessions where thinly drawn side-characters spend far too long talking up the apocalyptic (but actually quite vague) threat of AI.

“Even the main baddie, Esai Morales’ mononymous creep Gabriel, doesn’t really understand what’s going on. He seems to believe his fast-evolving gadget can actually predict the future, making bold predictions that turn out true for no reason other than he’s said them. The plot borrows from Westworld and aims for cerebral but ends up coming out like a half-baked Christopher Nolan brain fart.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ is in cinemas now.