‘Modern Family’ star Adam DeVine says man was “gunned down” outside his home

Modern Family and Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine says a man was “gunned down” outside his home in Los Angeles.

In a new live appearance on the This Is Important podcast, DeVine discussed the alleged incident which he said happened outside his Hollywood Hills home.

As DeVine recalled, he and his wife Chloe Bridges were on their balcony and a poker party was happening at a house across the street.

“So, across the street from my house they are running this, like, crazy poker game, right?,” he began. “Where the People were rolling up in like Lamborghinis and Bentleys and Rolls-Royces.

“I see these dudes and it is fun to sit and watch,” he went on, “[so] me and my wife, we’re sitting up on our balcony, and like, this looks crazy … this is where it gets sad. Someone was murdered there.”

DeVine added that the person in question was “gunned down,” and the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed this week that a person was shot dead in that vicinity on the night DeVine spoke of, though the two events haven’t been explicitly linked.

The victim was identified by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner as 39-year-old Emil Lahaziel from Florida.

