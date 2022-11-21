MONSTA X’s Jooheon to star in Netflix original film ‘Lost in America’

MONSTA X rapper Jooheon (also known as Joohoney) is set to make his acting debut in Netflix’s upcoming original film Lost in America.

On November 21, The Korea Herald shared that Jooheon of MONSTA X has been confirmed to star in the upcoming Netflix film Lost in America (previously known as K-pop: Lost in America). He will reportedly be playing the role of a K-pop idol who is fluent in English.

The forthcoming film will follow a K-pop boyband who end up stranded in Texas while en-route to their debut performance in New York. Penniless and without their mobile phones, the group must find a way to reach New York in time for their show.

It was reported in July that ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo had been offered the lead role in Lost in America, though his involvement in the project has yet to be confirmed. Australian actress Rebel Wilson (Senior Year) and Riverdale’s Charles Melton have also been cast in the film, according to Deadline.

Jooheon is set to film Lost in America in the US from March to June 2023. The upcoming film will be helmed by South Korean director Yoon Je-kyoon, who is best known for the 2009 disaster movie Haeundae and crime-thriller film The Negotiation.

Back in August, Starship Entertainment revealed that five of MONSTA X’s six members had renewed their contracts with the agency. Rapper I.M had been the only member to part ways with the agency, though both he and Starship have confirmed that he remains a member of the boyband.

It was announced last week that I.M had signed with Sony Music Korea for his solo activities. “I can’t wait to make my personal sound with Sony Music Entertainment Korea, especially as I continue to develop my music career and mature as an artist,” I.M said of his move in a press statement.