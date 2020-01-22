‘Morbius’ star dismisses ‘Spider-Man’ fan theory

Jared Harris has shot down a rumour about his upcoming role in the forthcoming Marvel-associated film Morbius.

Nothing is confirmed about who the Chernobyl actor is portraying in the Spider-Man spin-off which sees Jared Leto in the titular role.

As per the first trailer released last week it’s believed that Harris will play Dr Michael, Morbius’ mentor in the movie. However, some fans have theorised that he’ll actually appear as classic villain Doctor Octopus.

Advertisement

Harris denied the theory during an interview at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 19). He told Variety: “No. I love the imagination that the fans have, it’s exciting for me to think about the imagination that fans have. But yeah, no, it’s not.”

The first trailer for the Sony/Marvel crossover film landed last week, showing Leto in all his blood-sucking vampire glory.

The Marvel character is a biochemist who searches for a cure to his rare blood disease and in the process turns himself into the monster.

In the trailer, we get plenty of action as we see Leto’s Dr. Michael Morbius transform from a sickly man into a wall-jumping vampire.

The clip also teases a crossover with the Marvel Spider-Man universe with a surprise appearance from Michael Keaton – who plays villain Vulture in Homecoming.

Advertisement

There is also a reference to Spider-Man himself as Morbius walks past a wall image of the web-slinger with the word “murderer” written across it.

Morbius is released in cinemas on July 31, 2020.