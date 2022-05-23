Morgan Freeman on list of Americans “permanently banned” from entering Russia

Morgan Freeman has been revealed as another member of Russia’s “permanently banned” list, joining 962 other Americans on the record.

Freeman is now part of the list that includes Mark Zuckerberg, Hilary Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the late John McCain, among many hundreds more.

Russia’s move is in response to US sanctions imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Freeman was reportedly added to the list after appearing in a 2017 video clip that accuses the Russian government of interfering with American democracy.

According to CNN, the Oscar-winning actor narrated the promotional video for an organisation named The Committee to Investigate Russia. It was directed by When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner, who has also been added to the Kremlin’s list.

“We emphasise that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff,” the Russian foreign ministry said [via ITV News].

“Russian counter-sanctions are forced and aimed at forcing the ruling American regime… to change its behaviour, recognising new geopolitical realities.”

Russia previously banned US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from entering the country.

Freeman has yet to comment publicly on the move.

In other news, the actor spoke out last year against the ongoing call to defund the police, saying that he is “not the least bit for” the movement.

The actor was asked for his thoughts on police abolition during an interview, in light of protests against racially motivated police brutality.

“Police work is, aside from all the negativity around it, it is very necessary for us to have them and most of them are guys that are doing their job,” Freeman told Selina Hill on Black Enterprise last October.

Meanwhile, Russian DJ Nina Kraviz has responded to being dropped from Clone Distribution over her alleged “pro-Putin” views. She said that it’s “appalling what my country’s relations with Ukraine have become” and that she is “praying for peace”.