‘Mortal Kombat’ star reveals biggest video game nerd in cast

Mortal Kombat star Josh Lawson has revealed who the biggest game nerd in the cast is.

The new film adaptation of the video game classic was released last month, and speaking to NME, the actor admitted that co-star Joe Taslim, who plays Bi-Han/Sub-Zero, knew more than anyone else about the franchise.

“I think easily it was Joe,” Lawson (who portrays Kano) replied when asked about the biggest video game and Mortal Kombat nerd among the ensemble.

“Joe Taslim legitimately knows everything about Mortal Kombat. Everything,” he added. “He would play it, he had the game in his hotel room.”

Meanwhile, stars Lewis Tan (Cole Young) and Mehcad Brooks (Jax) have opened up to NME about which rock and pop stars inspired their characters, Brooks saying: “Jax would have to be a mix of Lil Nas X and DMX.

“I say that because Lil Nas X has this inner strength, that no matter what happens on the outside he’s like, ‘I am who I am and whatever you guys want to say, I am who I am’. And Jax’s physical body receives a great challenge but his heart remains the same.”

“I would go with Zack De La Rocha from Rage Against The Machine,” Tan added. “Because I listened to a lot of Rage Against The Machine while I was performing, and it inspired me through the movie.

“It’s also that energy of self-discovery and destroying down boundaries and walls and breaking all these things that feel like oppression.”

In a two-star review of Mortal Kombat, NME wrote: In keeping with the original game, the gore comes thick and fast. It leads to an uneven tone, but the fans are supposed to cheer at the multiple limb-dismemberments and snicker at the dropping of f-bombs; not worry about why the one-liners are so camp.

“At times, Mortal Kombat is almost as ridiculous as the early-’90s adaptations that did their best to kill the genre. But it doesn’t matter how many times these movies get killed, studios will happily drop a ton of tokens for another round.”