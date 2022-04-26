Naomie Ackie is Whitney Houston in new biopic first look

A first look at Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston has just been released – check it out below.

A brief clip from the forthcoming biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody was shared last night (April 25) at CinemaCon, showing Ackie in character.

According to USAToday, the clip saw Ackie perform the title track, and later take on the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ during the 1991 Super Bowl.

Since then, the first official poster for the film was shared with fans on social media.

Take a look here:

First look at Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston on the official poster for ‘I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY’. pic.twitter.com/MmstMUdWTe — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2022

Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) is set to direct the film, from a script by Bohemian Rhapsody‘s Antony McCarten.

Clive Davis teased the film in an interview with USAToday, with the music mogul and film producer calling the film a “very realistic, very honest story” of Houston’s life.

“We were very impressed that Whitney’s persona was being captured,” Davis said of Ackie’s audition for the role. “The (singing) voice, of course, will be Whitney’s.

“When it came to Whitney, we just didn’t think anyone could capture her vocal genius so it will be the Whitney voice in the film.”

The biopic will also star Stanley Tucci as Davis himself, and Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders as Houston’s husband Bobby Brown.

Last year, NME gave Whitney Houston’s Hologram tour three stars in a review, writing: “As she sinks into the stage like holographic quicksand waving (with the crowd surreally waving back) after an encore of ‘I’m Every Woman’, the faithful here have few complaints – and it’s touching how much they’ve emotionally invested in something which is a cross between Madame Tussauds and a jukebox stage show musical”