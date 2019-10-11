Naomie Harris reveals she was groped by “a huge star” during audition

“Men know that they absolutely cannot get away with things now that they wouldn’t even have thought about before”

Naomie Harris has revealed that she was once groped in an audition by “a huge star”.

The actress, who is set to return in next year’s James Bond film No Time To Die, told the Guardian how the unnamed star “put his hand up my skirt” during an audition.

“What was so shocking about it,” she said, “was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything at all because he was – he is – such a huge star.”

No Time To Die is set to be Daniel Craig’s final performance as James Bond, and the first poster for the film was shared last week.

Elsewhere in the interview, Harris spoke about Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s role as a writer in the new film, following Waller-Bridge’s comments that she “can’t take credit for the movie that was written” after being brought in at a late stage to help with final touches to the script.

Harris said: “If there was a problem with the script, then [director] Cary Fukunaga would always be like: ‘OK, well, I’ll just make a call to Phoebe.’”

This week, it was revealed that filming for No Time To Die accidentally sparked a terror alert at UK airbase Brize Norton after a vehicle used in shooting was left on site with an expired security pass.