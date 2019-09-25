Natalie Portman reveals why she never appeared in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

The actor also revealed a new plot twist in forthcoming 'Love and Thunder' movie

Natalie Portman has spoken out about her return to the Thor franchise and revealed why she didn’t appear in Ragnarok.

Read More: Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: what we know so far about the next chapter in the Marvel series

The actor, who is set to reprise her role as scientist Jane Foster in the forthcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, didn’t appear in the third movie Ragnarok, a move which baffled many Marvel fans.

Now, Portman has revealed why that was the case. She told Entertainment Tonight: “Obviously, I wasn’t written into [Thor: Ragnarok] because of where it took place. It wasn’t really on Earth, and my character is on Earth.”

She also revealed how her role is set to evolve in the forthcoming Love and Thunder. “They came to me with the idea and said, ‘We have this idea for you that was a storyline in some of the comics where Jane becomes Lady Thor,’ and I was like, ‘This is very exciting!’

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for release in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn recently revealed where the forthcoming Thor movie will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

The director told a fan on Instagram that Thor: Love and Thunder will take place before the third film in his Guardians Of The Galaxy series.

Taika Waititi will return to direct after the acclaimed Thor: Ragnarok.

Portman, meanwhile, is set to appear in the forthcoming Lucy in the Sky, which is out in UK cinemas on December 6. NME recently described the movie as a “deranged sci-fi drama with its head in the clouds”.