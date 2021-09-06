Nathalie Emmanuel has shared her past experience with casual racism in the workplace.

The Game of Thrones and Fast & Furious actress opened up about her ordeal in the wake of Uncle Ben’s rebranding to Ben’s Original after criticism for perpetuating racist stereotypes.

Taking to her Twitter page, Emmanuel revealed: “I keep seeing that Uncle Ben rebrand advert… now called Ben’s Original …. And it’s reminded me how many years ago someone I worked with used to like to call me Uncle Ben sometimes like it was a cute nickname… The casual racism you forget and then remember randomly”.

After one follower asked whether Uncle Ben’s was racist, the actress replied: “Yes”.

The tweet has spurred many other people to open up about their own experiences of racism, one writing: “Microaggressions are legit….I have had a few nicknames that did not sit well SMH”.

Another added: “That happened me to several times too. Uncle Ben, Kuntakente, etc.”

This isn’t the first time that Emmanuel has spoken about her experience of racism. The actress shared a screenshot in 2018 of racist and misogynist abuse she had received online.

“Not really the kinda post you want to put out at the start of a new week,” she captioned the post. “Also not here to preach…. but in case anyone was wondering what having to deal with regular misogyny and racism is like… here you go.”

The star added that she was “sending love and thanks to everyone fighting the good fight, whatever background you come from”.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel recently shared her hopes for an all-female reboot of the Fast & Furious franchise in the wake of the main series coming to an end soon.

“I want a girl spin-off,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “We find a way to bring everybody back, and we make a badass girl Fast movie. I’m so here for that. That’s the Fast spin-off that I want, that I demand!”

Suggesting Captain Marvel‘s Lashana Lynch to co-star, Emmanuel added: “I love her and I know her and I want to work with her.”