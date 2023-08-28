National Cinema Day returning to UK this week with £3 tickets

National Cinema Day is set to return for the second time in the UK this weekend, with major chains offering £3 tickets.

The event made its debut in 2022, with more than 600 cinemas across the country including major chains and smaller independent venues offering the cut-price tickets to celebrate the occasion.

On Saturday (September 2), it will return for a second year after 2022’s inaugural event saw over 1.5million admissions, more than three times the usual level for a regular day.

National Cinema Day is organised by Cinema First, and supported by the Film Distributors’ Association and the UK Cinema Association.

Cinema First boss Iain Jacob said: “There seems no better time than now to celebrate U.K. cinema-going, one of the nation’s favourite out-of-home leisure activities.

“Coming off of the back of recent successes and the huge profile they have given to the sector, we wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the big screen experience.”

Jacob added: “While all the evidence confirms that cinema-going is amongst the most low-cost, best value-for-money leisure opportunities, we also of course recognize that many households are still experiencing significant impacts on their finances and wanted to do our bit to make a trip to the cinema even more affordable for the whole family.

“I am hugely grateful for the level of support shown by colleagues across the industry for National Cinema Day, which we very much hope will exceed last year’s very successful event, confirming the continued relevance of film in the lives of the cinema-going audience.”

As reported by Variety, the dual release of Barbie and Oppenheimer led to a sizeable uptick in UK box office numbers in July. Earlier this year, meanwhile, The Super Mario Bros. Movie had the most successful global opening ever for an animated film.