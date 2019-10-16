Neil Patrick Harris to join ‘The Matrix 4’

Follow the white rabbit...

How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris has been announced as the next star to appear in the upcoming fourth instalment of The Matrix.

It was confirmed in August that the futuristic franchise would return once more – with original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss reprising their roles. It will also see Lana Wachowski, the writer and director for the first three Matrix movies, taking the helm on the new instalment.

However, Variety now reports that Neil Patrick Harris has signed on for a “significant” role in the film, which is being kept under wraps by director Wachowski.

Although perhaps best known for his comedic role as Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother, Harris has previously proved his acting chops with an acclaimed turn as a sinister ex-boyfriend in Gone Girl. Most recently he also appeared as Count Olaf in Netflix’s small screen adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Elsewhere, Deadline also claims that Jada Pinkett Smith is set to reprise the role of Niobe once more in the upcoming film.

Announcing the film last August, Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said: “We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana. Lana is a true visionary – a singular and original creative filmmaker – and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”