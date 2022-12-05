Netflix to release documentary on ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho in 2023

Netflix has announced that production for a documentary about Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho is underway.

On December 1, Variety reported that Netflix is creating a documentary titled Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film, which will explore the story behind Bong’s unreleased first short film Looking For Paradise, which he created as a university student in 1992.

The 22-minute project had been made with stop-motion techniques and screened for ten members of the cinephile club Yellow Door that same year, and has not been seen since. The upcoming documentary will explore the origins of Bong’s career and creativity, as well as the rise of South Korean cinema in the mid-1990s.



Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film will be directed by Lee Hyuk-rae and produced through Broccoli Pictures. According to Deadline, Lee had interviewed several members of Yellow Door for the documentary, who “obsessively took care of Yellow Door’s greatest asset – its video library”.

The documentary will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix sometime in 2023. A specific release date will be announced at a later time.

Bong is currently working on the upcoming science fiction film Mickey7, which is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Edward Ashton. Robert Pattinson has since been confirmed in the lead role of Mickey Barnes, a “disposable” employee sent to colonise another world.

Joining him is a star-studded cast comprising Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Holliday Grainger. It is not yet known when Mickey7 will premiere.