Here’s everything coming to US Netflix this December

A whole host of movies and television series can be expected to land on US Netflix this December, including a dozen DC movies, the final part of the latest season of The Crown and family fun animations.

From unnerving thrillers such as Black Swan to iconic early 1999 romcom starring Freddie Prinze Jr., She’s All That, there is plenty to choose from on the streaming platform.

Other highlights include the 2023 biopic, Maestro, starring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, as well as the highly anticipated May December, the latest movie by Carol director, Todd Haynes, which stars Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

Advertisement

There’s plenty of action packed into the list with Liam Neeson movies, Taken, Taken 2 and The Commuter hitting the site on December 1. And for celebrity documentary fans, Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headlines Only, will be arriving on December 12.

For a full list of the new additions to US Netflix, take a look below (via What’s On Netflix).

December 1

Basketball Wives (seasons three and four)

Big Brother (seasons six and seven)

Black Swan (2010)

Blockers (2018)

Boyz N The Hood (1991)

Burlesque (2010)

College Hill: Celebrity Edition (season one)

Man Of Steel (2013)

Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Justice League (2017)

Shazam! (2019)

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) (2020)

Wonder Woman: 1984 (2020)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

DC League Of Super-Pets (2022)

The Batman (2022)

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2023)

Fisk (season two)

Gajen Nad Professional Mixed Breed (2023)

Good Boys (2019)

Holey Moley (multiple seasons)

Hunter Killer (2018)

Insidious (2010)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

May December (2023)

Lucy (2014)

One Piece (season 19)

Radical Wolfe (2023)

Real Husbands Of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems (season one)

She’s All That (1999)

She’s The Man (2006)

Sweet Home (season two)

Taken (2008)

Taken 2 (2012)

The Commuter (2018)

The Meg (2018)

Women On The Edge (2023)

Who We Become (2023)

December 2

Advertisement

Welcome To Samdal-ri (season one)

December 3

Tale Of The Nine Tailed (season one)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

December 4

Dew Drop Diaries (season two)

Till Death (season three)

December 5

I Can Only Imagine (2018)

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (2023)

Top Chef (seasons six and 15)

December 6

Blood Coast (season one)

Christmas As Usual (2023)

December 7

Analog Squad (season one)

Fermat’s Cuisine (limited series)

High Tides (season one)

Hilda (season three)

I Hate Christmas (season two)

My Life With The Walter Boys (season one)

Naga (2023)

The Archies (2023)

World War II: From The Frontline (season one)

December 8

Blood Vessel (2023)

Leave The World Behind (2023)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (season six)

December 9

Love And Monsters (2020)

December 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023)

Singles Inferno (season three)

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team (season one)

December 13

1670 (season one)

Car Masters: Rust To Riches (season five)

If I Were Luisa Sonza (2023)

Holiday In The Vineyards (2023)

The Influencer (season one)

December 14

As The Crow Flies (season two)

Married At First Sight (season 14)

The Crown (season six – part two)

Yu Yu Hakusho (season one)

December 15

Carol & The End Of The World (limited series)

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget (2023)

Face To Face With ETA: Conversations With A Terrorist (2023)

Familia (2023)

Martin (multiple seasons)

The Golden Hour (season one)

The Hills (seasons three and four)

YOH’ Christmas (season one)

December 16

Neighbors (2014)

December 18

Bank Of Dave (2023)

Mush-Mush And The Mushables (season one)

The Swan Princess: Far Longer Than Forever (2023)

December 19

Project Runway (season 17)

Trevor Noah: Where I Was (2023)

December 20

Cindy La Regia: The High School Years (season one)

Maestro (2023)

Love Is Blind Brazil: After The Altar (2023)

Taming Of The Shrewd 2 (2023)

December 21

Flipping Out (seasons four and five)

Like Flowers In Sand (season one)

December 22

Gyeongseong Creature (season one part one)

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child Of Fire (2023)

December 23

Tayo The Little Bus (season six)

December 24

A Vampire In The Family (2023)

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie: Catch The Gingerbread Man (2023)

The Manny (season one)

December 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (2023)

Star Trek: Prodigy (season one)

Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead (new episodes)

December 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry (2023)

December 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare (2023)

Inside Story (2011)

December 28

Pokémon Concierge (season one)

December 29

Money Heist: Berlin (season one)

December 31

Blippi Wonders (season three)

The Millionaire Matchmaker (seasons three and four)





