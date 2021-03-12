Netflix horror ‘Bird Box’ is getting a Spanish spin-off

Netflix has signed a deal for a Spanish language spin-off of the streaming service’s hit 2018 horror movie Bird Box.

The new film will see original producers Dylan Clark, who is currently working on The Batman, and Chris Morgan (who previously worked on Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw) return while Spanish duo Alex and David Pastor – best known for the 2020 Netflix thriller The Occupant and the 2009 pandemic movie Carriers – will write and direct.

The as-yet-untitled film is due to start production towards the end of this year in Spain. No cast members have been announced. Susanne Bier, who directed the original, will serve as an executive producer.

According to Deadline, it could be the first of multiple local-language Bird Box spinoffs.

The Sandra Bullock hit film is currently the second most-watched Netflix movie ever in the first four weeks of release, reaching 89 million households during that time.

The movie was also a huge hit upon its arrival to the streaming service, where, at the time, it achieved the best first-week viewing figures of any Netflix Original film in history.

A direct Bird Box sequel is currently in development, according to the novelist whose work inspired the original movie.

“I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development,” said Josh Malerman previously. “Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”

Even though plot details remain unclear, Malerman hinted that the new movie could come from the synopsis for the sequel novel Malorie, which was released last year.