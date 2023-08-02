Netflix is adding all these movies and TV shows in August

A number of films and TV shows are set to arrive on Netflix UK this August, including the second season of Heartstopper and a string of new documentaries.

A full list of every film and TV show being added to Netflix this month (via What’s On Netflix) has emerged, along with the movie titles leaving the platform.

Season two of the acclaimed LGBTQ youth drama Heartstopper, which NME said in a four-star review brings “more teenage tenderness in a time of turbulence”, streams on Netflix from tomorrow (August 3).

Other notable additions include new documentaries about Jake Paul, Tyson Fury, and Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The full list of films and TV shows being added to Netflix in August 2023 is below:

August 1

Fatale (2020)

Fisk (Two Seasons)

The Furnace (2020)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Non-Stop (2014)

Paprika (2006)

Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday (Multiple Seasons)

The River Wild (2023)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

Tiger 24 (2022)

Trauma Center (2019)

Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child (2023)

The Wife (2017)

August 2

Choona (Season 1)

Lansky (2021)

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (2023)

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (2023)

Soulcatcher (2023)

August 3

Head To Head (2023)

Heartstopper (Season 2)

The Last Hours Of Mario Biondo (2023)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 Part 2)

Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead (2023)

August 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challange (Season 1)

The Hunt For Veerappan (Limited Series)

August 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 8)

August 8

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh: Part 2 (2023)

Starstruck (Multiple Seasons)

Untold: Johnny Football (2023)

Zombieverse (Season 1)

August 9

Ladies First: A Story of a Women in Hip-Hop (2023)

August 10

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Mech Cadets (Season 1)

Painkiller (Limited Series)

August 11

Down For Love (Season 1)

Heart Of Stone (2023)

Saving Our Marriage (Season 1)

August 12

Behind Your Touch (Season 1)

August 14

Ackley Bridge (Season 5)

August 15

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Eye Of The Storm (2023)

Daredevil (2003)

The Founder (2016)

Untold: Hall Of Shame (2023)

August 16

At Home with the Furys (Season 1)

The Chosen One (Season 1)

Depp V Heard (Limited Series)

OMG! Oh My Girl (2022)

August 17

Halloween Kills (2021)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1)

The Upshaws (Part 4)

August 18

10 Days of a Bad Man (2023)

Carancho (2010)

Crane World (1999)

Elefante Blanco (2011)

Derry Girls (Season 3)

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly (Multiple Seasons)

Guns & Gulaabs (Season 1)

Mask Girl (Season 1)

The Monkey King (2023)

August 22

All The Queens Men (2019)

Copshop (2021)

Lighthouse (Season 1)

Sonmore: A Queen With No Spades (2018)

Untold: Swamp Kings (2023)

August 23

The Devil Judge (Season 1)

Squared Love Everlasting (2023)

August 24

Baki: Hanma (Season 2 Part 2)

Ragnarok (Season 3)

Who Is Erin Carter? (Season 1)

August 25

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2003)

August 28

Princess Power (Season 2)

August 31

Choose Love (Season 1)

One Piece (Season 1)

In other Netflix news, the streamer recently axed its cheapest ad-free plan in the US and UK.