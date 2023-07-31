Netflix is removing all of these movies in August

A number of films are set to leave Netflix UK this August, including a few horror staples.

A list of all the titles departing the platform next month has emerged (via What’s On Netflix), with fans not having long to catch the likes of Cloverfield and Jigsaw.

Also set to depart the streamer are Margot Robbie’s I, Tonya, Matt Damon’s Elysium and Denzel Washington’s Glory.

Advertisement

The 1999 psychological drama Girl, Interrupted, which stars Angelina Jolie, and 2011’s The Iron Lady starring Meryl Streep, will also disappear from the platform next month.

The Little Prince, which was actually one of Netflix’s first animated originals, has also been confirmed to be leaving, having departed from the US site in 2021.

In other Netflix news, the streamer recently axed its cheapest ad-free plan in the US and UK. The basic tier, which was priced at £6.99 a month in the UK and $9.99 in the US, is no longer available for new and returning members.

However, users who are currently subscribed to the plan will be able to keep the subscription as long as they don’t cancel or change plans.

The full list of film titles leaving Netflix in August is below:

Advertisement

August 1

Alfie (2004)

Anakonda – Silent Killer (2014)

Angel Eyes (2001)

Annie (2014)

Bad Grandpa .5 (2014)

Bama and the Lost Gorillas (2011)

Being Napoleon (2018)

Big Bang in Tunguska (2008)

Bountiful Blessings (2011)

Buddy Games (2019)

Cheetah Mom (2013)

Cloverfield (2008)

Come Play (2020)

Crocodiles – The Private Life of Primeval Reptiles (2011)

Cuba’s Long Shadow of Remembrance (2018)

Dark Side of Light (2009)

Destination White House – Battles for the Presidency (2016)

Dream Routes (2017)

Elysium (2013)

Encounter in Space (2014)

Entangled (2014)

Expedition Wallaces – The Cradle of Marine Life (2007)

Eye in the Sky (2015)

Four Good Days (2020)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Glory (1989)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Gosford Park (2001)

The Greater Caucasus (2008)

The Hidden Trail: Tracking Canada’s Coastal Wolves (2006)

The Hitman’s Apprentice (2012)

Hurricane (2018)

I Love You, Man (2009)

I, Tonya (2017)

Immortal Pompeii (2019)

The In-Laws (2011)

The Interview (2014)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

Iwan the Terrible (2014)

Jigsaw (2017)

Journey to the Amazon: The Forgotten Warriors of Carthage (2016)

Jungleland (2020)

The Lesser Caucasus – Between Mount Ararat and the Caspian Sea (2016)

Lions – Mothers’ Fight for Survival (2016)

Mom’s Gotta Go (2012)

Mozambique’s Minesweeper Rats (2008)

The Mysterious Mummified Dogs of Ancient Egypt (2019)

Nazis in the CIA (2012)

Needle in a Timestack (2021)

The Next Step (2018)

No Strings Attached (2011)

ONCE (2006)

Opening Night (2011)

Patong Girl (2014)

Rainforest Pixies: The Mysterious Rhynchocyon Shrew of Arabuko (2008)

The Secret Lives of Guinea Pigs (2013)

The Silicon Valley Revolution: How a Few Nerds Changed the World (2017)

Sleepless Society: Nyctophobia (2019)

SNITCH (2013)

Spell (2020)

Stalin’s Daughter (2015)

Trekking the Great Wall (2012)

Wild Germany (2013)

Wild Oats (2016)

Wild Planet (2009)

World War A: Aliens Invade Earth (2017)

August 3

Ije: The Journey (2010)

No One Will Ever Know (2017)

August 4

Chennai Express (2013)

Everything for My Mother (2019)

Inspection (2018)

The Iron Bridge (2019)

Jarocin (2016)

Jerzy Popieluszko: Messenger of the Truth (2013)

Jurek (2014)

Jutro idziemy do kina (2007)

Karski (2014)

Of Animals and Men (2019)

Zenek (2020)

August 5

A Fog’s Purpose (2017)

The Little Prince (2015)

August 6

The Iron Lady (2011)

Nasha Natasha (2020)

Quam’s Money (2020)

Slay (2021)

The Wedding Date (2005)

August 7

Stars in the Sky: A Hunting Story (2018)

August 8

Vendetta (2013)

August 10

The Birth Reborn (2013)

August 11