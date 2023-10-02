Netflix is removing all of these movies in October

The list of films being removed from Netflix UK and US this month has been unveiled.

Titles such as Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed 2016 sci-fi Arrival and 2022 David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream are both disappearing from the platform for British users.

For those in the US, films from the Rocky and Expendables franchise, as well as The Departed and the original 1984 version of Dune are also being removed.

Advertisement

The list, which has been compiled by What’s On Netflix, can be seen in full below:

UK

October 1

Arrival

Friday 13th

Goosebumps

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Halloween 2

Help

Hook

Hope Springs

I, Frankenstein

LOL

Lust, Caution

Monster House

Old Money

Overcomer

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Primal Fear

Shutter Island

The 5th Wave

The Birth Reborn

The Deep House

The Final Destination

The Other Guys

Till Death

October 2

The Book of Sun

October 5

Moonage Daydream

October 6

Monster Hunter

Advertisement

October 7

The Big Man

October 9

My Step Dad: The Hippie

Now You See Me 2

October 10

The Last Airbender

October 11

Ana e Vitória

October 12

Kuntilanak

Too Close for Christmas

October 13

Nobody

October 14

Alice Junior

October 15

An Angel at My Table

Sanju

October 16

2 Hearts

October 17

The Imposter

Touching the Void

October 18

Howards End

October 19

Running with the Devil

October 20

Out of Life

Under the Bombs

October 22

Bending the Arc

The Beginning of Life

US

October 1

The Benchwarmers

The Birth Reborn

Blue Streak

The Breakfast Club

Bridesmaid

Clear and Present Danger

The Departed

Doom

Dune (1984)

Earthquake

Everybody Knows

The Five-Year Engagement

Funny People

Hanna

How High

The Huntsman: Winter War

It’s Complicated

Jumanji (1995)

Kick-Ass

Lawless

A League of Their Own

Miami Vice

Monster Trucks

Mr Peabody & Sherman

Nanny McPhee

National Security

Norm of the North

Not Another Teen Movie

Ray

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

The Secret of My Success

Slap Shot

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Ted

This Christmas

Till Death

Titanic

28 Days

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Warm Bodies

We the Animals

A Witches’ Ball

Zombieland

October 2

The Rental

Turkish Dance School

October 3

Jexi

October 5

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

October 6

American Pie 9: Girl’s Rule

Where Hands Touch

October 9

My Step Dad: The Hippie

October 10

Missing Link

Occupation: Rainfall

October 11

Ana e Vitória

The Stand-In

October 12

Kuntilanak

October 14

Alice Junior

October 15

Sanju

October 16

47 Ronin

October 17

Baadshaho

In a Valley of Violence

Mr Chandramouli

Unfriended

October 20

Taxi Ballad

October 21

The Kite

Tremors: Shrieker Island

West Beirut

What Did I Mess

Zozo

October 22