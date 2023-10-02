Netflix is removing all of these movies in October

The list of films being removed from Netflix UK and US this month has been unveiled.
Titles such as Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed 2016 sci-fi Arrival and 2022 David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream are both disappearing from the platform for British users.
For those in the US, films from the Rocky and Expendables franchise, as well as The Departed and the original 1984 version of Dune are also being removed.
The list, which has been compiled by What’s On Netflix, can be seen in full below:
UK
October 1
- Arrival
- Friday 13th
- Goosebumps
- Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- Halloween 2
- Help
- Hook
- Hope Springs
- I, Frankenstein
- LOL
- Lust, Caution
- Monster House
- Old Money
- Overcomer
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Primal Fear
- Shutter Island
- The 5th Wave
- The Birth Reborn
- The Deep House
- The Final Destination
- The Other Guys
- Till Death
October 2
- The Book of Sun
October 5
- Moonage Daydream
October 6
- Monster Hunter
October 7
- The Big Man
October 9
- My Step Dad: The Hippie
- Now You See Me 2
October 10
- The Last Airbender
October 11
- Ana e Vitória
October 12
- Kuntilanak
- Too Close for Christmas
October 13
- Nobody
October 14
- Alice Junior
October 15
- An Angel at My Table
- Sanju
October 16
- 2 Hearts
October 17
- The Imposter
- Touching the Void
October 18
- Howards End
October 19
- Running with the Devil
October 20
- Out of Life
- Under the Bombs
October 22
- Bending the Arc
- The Beginning of Life
US
October 1
- The Benchwarmers
- The Birth Reborn
- Blue Streak
- The Breakfast Club
- Bridesmaid
- Clear and Present Danger
- The Departed
- Doom
- Dune (1984)
- Earthquake
- Everybody Knows
- The Five-Year Engagement
- Funny People
- Hanna
- How High
- The Huntsman: Winter War
- It’s Complicated
- Jumanji (1995)
- Kick-Ass
- Lawless
- A League of Their Own
- Miami Vice
- Monster Trucks
- Mr Peabody & Sherman
- Nanny McPhee
- National Security
- Norm of the North
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Ray
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- The Secret of My Success
- Slap Shot
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Ted
- This Christmas
- Till Death
- Titanic
- 28 Days
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Warm Bodies
- We the Animals
- A Witches’ Ball
- Zombieland
October 2
- The Rental
- Turkish Dance School
October 3
- Jexi
October 5
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
October 6
- American Pie 9: Girl’s Rule
- Where Hands Touch
October 9
- My Step Dad: The Hippie
October 10
- Missing Link
- Occupation: Rainfall
October 11
- Ana e Vitória
- The Stand-In
October 12
- Kuntilanak
October 14
- Alice Junior
October 15
- Sanju
October 16
- 47 Ronin
October 17
- Baadshaho
- In a Valley of Violence
- Mr Chandramouli
- Unfriended
October 20
- Taxi Ballad
October 21
- The Kite
- Tremors: Shrieker Island
- West Beirut
- What Did I Mess
- Zozo
October 22
- The Beginning of Life
- Bending the Arc