Netflix is removing all of these movies in September

A number of films are set to leave Netflix UK in September – check out the list below.

The streaming service removes a bunch of titles every month, with September’s selection including Boiling Point starring Stephen Graham and Neil Blomkamp’s sci-fi film Chappie.

As collated by What’s On Netflix, all five Karate Kid films are also set to be removed from the platform. Son Of Rambow, starring a young Will Poulter, and 2004 comedy sequel Meet The Fockers are also getting the chop.

You can check out a breakdown of the movies leaving Netflix UK below.

September 1

Æon Flux (2005)

Big Stan (2007)

Blades Of Glory (2007)

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish (2009)

Cop Land (1997)

The Core (2003)

Garbage (2018)

The Great Beauty (2013)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

Life (2017)

Little Man (2006)

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)

Midnight Express (1978)

Never Back Down (2008)

Once Again (2018)

She’s Gotta Have It (1986)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Snatch (2000)

Son Of Rambow (2008)

13 Going On 30 (2004)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Without A Paddle (2004)

September 2

Ave Mater (2016)

Christmas Tree Upside Down (2006)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

The Magic Of The Diary Of Anne Frank (2015)

Jimmy Jones (2018)

Sutton’s Case (2020)

The Unholy (2021)

September 3

The Debt Collector (2018)

September 4

Everyday I Love You (2015)

Night Of Knots (2018)

No Other Woman (2011)

Toll Booth (2011)

You’re My Boss (2015)

September 5

Touch Your Heart (2019)

September 7

The Love Affair (2015)

Sisterakas (2012)

Starting Over Again (2014)

That Thing Called Tadhana (2015)

September 8

The Big Ugly (2020)

September 10

Here Are The Young Men (2020)

Killer Elite (2011)

Lying And Stealing (2019)

Satria Heroes: Revenge Of The Darkness (2017)

September 14

Seven Sundays (2017)

September 15

Footloose (2011)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

September 17

Chappie (2015)

Residue (2020)

The Courier (2020)

September 20

National Treasure (2016)

September 23

Boiling Point (2021)

September 25