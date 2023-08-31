Netflix is removing all of these movies in September

A number of films are set to leave Netflix UK in September – check out the list below.
The streaming service removes a bunch of titles every month, with September’s selection including Boiling Point starring Stephen Graham and Neil Blomkamp’s sci-fi film Chappie.
As collated by What’s On Netflix, all five Karate Kid films are also set to be removed from the platform. Son Of Rambow, starring a young Will Poulter, and 2004 comedy sequel Meet The Fockers are also getting the chop.
You can check out a breakdown of the movies leaving Netflix UK below.
September 1
- Æon Flux (2005)
- Big Stan (2007)
- Blades Of Glory (2007)
- Bring It On: Fight To The Finish (2009)
- Cop Land (1997)
- The Core (2003)
- Garbage (2018)
- The Great Beauty (2013)
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)
- Life (2017)
- Little Man (2006)
- Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)
- Midnight Express (1978)
- Never Back Down (2008)
- Once Again (2018)
- She’s Gotta Have It (1986)
- Meet The Fockers (2004)
- Snatch (2000)
- Son Of Rambow (2008)
- 13 Going On 30 (2004)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
- Without A Paddle (2004)
September 2
- Ave Mater (2016)
- Christmas Tree Upside Down (2006)
- Fifty Shades Darker (2017)
- The Magic Of The Diary Of Anne Frank (2015)
- Jimmy Jones (2018)
- Sutton’s Case (2020)
- The Unholy (2021)
September 3
- The Debt Collector (2018)
September 4
- Everyday I Love You (2015)
- Night Of Knots (2018)
- No Other Woman (2011)
- Toll Booth (2011)
- You’re My Boss (2015)
September 5
- Touch Your Heart (2019)
September 7
- The Love Affair (2015)
- Sisterakas (2012)
- Starting Over Again (2014)
- That Thing Called Tadhana (2015)
September 8
- The Big Ugly (2020)
September 10
- Here Are The Young Men (2020)
- Killer Elite (2011)
- Lying And Stealing (2019)
- Satria Heroes: Revenge Of The Darkness (2017)
September 14
- Seven Sundays (2017)
September 15
- Footloose (2011)
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- The Karate Kid (1984)
- The Karate Kid Part II (1986)
- The Karate Kid Part III (1989)
- The Next Karate Kid (1994)
September 17
- Chappie (2015)
- Residue (2020)
- The Courier (2020)
September 20
- National Treasure (2016)
September 23
- Boiling Point (2021)
September 25
- My Mother’s Wound (2016)