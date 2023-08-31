NewsFilm News

Netflix is removing all of these movies in September

Including ‘Blades Of Glory’ and ‘Boiling Point’

By Adam Starkey
Netflix logo
Netflix logo. CREDIT: Alamy

A number of films are set to leave Netflix UK in September – check out the list below.

The streaming service removes a bunch of titles every month, with September’s selection including Boiling Point starring Stephen Graham and Neil Blomkamp’s sci-fi film Chappie.

As collated by What’s On Netflix, all five Karate Kid films are also set to be removed from the platform. Son Of Rambow, starring a young Will Poulter, and 2004 comedy sequel Meet The Fockers are also getting the chop.

Stephen Graham in 'Boiling Point'
Stephen Graham in ‘Boiling Point’. CREDIT: Alamy Stock Photo / Vertigo Releasing

You can check out a breakdown of the movies leaving Netflix UK below.

September 1

  • Æon Flux (2005)
  • Big Stan (2007)
  • Blades Of Glory (2007)
  • Bring It On: Fight To The Finish (2009)
  • Cop Land (1997)
  • The Core (2003)
  • Garbage (2018)
  • The Great Beauty (2013)
  • The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)
  • Life (2017)
  • Little Man (2006)
  • Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)
  • Midnight Express (1978)
  • Never Back Down (2008)
  • Once Again (2018)
  • She’s Gotta Have It (1986)
  • Meet The Fockers (2004)
  • Snatch (2000)
  • Son Of Rambow (2008)
  • 13 Going On 30 (2004)
  • Vanilla Sky (2001)
  • Without A Paddle (2004)

September 2

  • Ave Mater (2016)
  • Christmas Tree Upside Down (2006)
  • Fifty Shades Darker (2017)
  • The Magic Of The Diary Of Anne Frank (2015)
  • Jimmy Jones (2018)
  • Sutton’s Case (2020)
  • The Unholy (2021)

September 3

  • The Debt Collector (2018)

September 4

  • Everyday I Love You (2015)
  • Night Of Knots (2018)
  • No Other Woman (2011)
  • Toll Booth (2011)
  • You’re My Boss (2015)
September 5

  • Touch Your Heart (2019)

September 7

  • The Love Affair (2015)
  • Sisterakas (2012)
  • Starting Over Again (2014)
  • That Thing Called Tadhana (2015)

Nicolas Cage National Treasure
Nicolas Cage in ‘National Treasure’. CREDIT: Alamy

September 8

  • The Big Ugly (2020)

September 10

  • Here Are The Young Men (2020)
  • Killer Elite (2011)
  • Lying And Stealing (2019)
  • Satria Heroes: Revenge Of The Darkness (2017)

September 14

  • Seven Sundays (2017)

September 15

  • Footloose (2011)
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • The Karate Kid (1984)
  • The Karate Kid Part II (1986)
  • The Karate Kid Part III (1989)
  • The Next Karate Kid (1994)

September 17

  • Chappie (2015)
  • Residue (2020)
  • The Courier (2020)

September 20

  • National Treasure (2016)

September 23

  • Boiling Point (2021)

September 25

  • My Mother’s Wound (2016)

