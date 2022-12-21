Netflix unveils dystopian teaser for upcoming Korean film ‘JUNG_E’

Netflix has dropped a new teaser for an upcoming Korean film, JUNG_E.

READ MORE: The 10 best Korean dramas of 2022

Set in the 22nd century, JUNG_E is set in a dystopian future where climate change has caused Earth to become uninhabitable, and humans are forced to live in a man-made shelter. When a war erupts within the shelter, elite leader of the allied forces Jung-E (Kim Hyun-joo) becomes the subject of a brain cloning experiment – a key in winning the war.

Scientists Seo Hyun (Kang Soo-yeon) and Sang-hun (Ryu Kyung-soo) are the ones responsible for the experiment’s success. The former is the team leader of the laboratory that developed the brain cloning and AI technology, while the latter is its director.

Advertisement

In the new visual for JUNG_E, we get the first glimpse of the high-tech world of the 22nd century, before it zooms in on close-ups of the brain cloning procedure, producing what the trailer calls an “AI combat warrior”. The teaser ends just as the robot’s eyes open following the insertion of the artificial brain. JUNG_E premieres on Netflix on January 20.

JUNG_E is both written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho, known for his work on the box office 2016 hit Train To Busan as well as the 2021 Netflix series Hellbound. The forthcoming release of the movie will mark Yeon’s first film he wrote and directed since 2020’s action horror heist film Peninsula, which starred Kang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun and more.

In a four-star review of Hellbound, NME’s Hidzir Junaini praised the series for its “its ability to flesh out its paranormal premise in a real-world context through a variety of frightening and even hilariously satirical ways, with Veep-esque scenes of New Truth deacons flailing to spin events to fit their doctrine offering some of the best moments of comedic levity.”

In other Korean film news, the upcoming The Match film starring Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in was announced to be skipping a theatrical release in favour of a global Netflix premiere. However, the streamer has yet to share an exact release date for the film.