An app called Netflix Party is letting web users and film fans play film and TV content from the streaming service in sync with friends and family.

While many are practicing social distancing and self-isolation in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Netflix Party gives people the option to spend the time watching films and TV in groups online.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to Coronavirus

Cinemas worldwide are enforcing lower capacities and even closing in many cases in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

In a bid to keep viewers entertained and connected with others, the unauthorised app lets several accounts sync up and adds a message board feature to the viewing screen.

um, would you maybe wanna, idk, netflix party n chill?🥺👉🏻👈🏻 — suhanaaaa (@SuhanaMomand) March 13, 2020

I'm so glad there are apps/websites that have stepped up to fill the void left by rabbit cause Rabbit shit down right before we needed them most. Anyways Netflix party anyone? pic.twitter.com/NQlITOfIFR — Dolphin Cult Gang (@MissCin101) March 17, 2020

To those in long distance relationships being affected even more by the virus, I highly recommend the chrome extension Netflix Party and the website https://t.co/Up8gVpVXrV . They sync up Netflix and YouTube so you can watch things at the same time 👌 — Oblique (@whoa_blique) March 16, 2020

“Waiting up for friends to make their tea, or finish up a call, so we can all sync up and watch together adds a sense of community that we’re all missing right now, even after just a few days,” one user said to Refinery29. “It’s comforting to feel that your boys are right there with you, alone, also.”

NBCUniversal also announced it will release a number of recent film titles to audiences online, breaking the theatrical window. Trolls World Tour, The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma will be available to purchase on-demand, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

A number of film and TV projects have been postponed or suspended due to the spread of the virus – read here for the full list.