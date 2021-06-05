Netflix releases gory ‘Army Of The Dead’ Mikey Guzman spin-off

Netflix has released a new Army Of The Dead spin-off called Guzman Of The Dead 420 – you can watch it below.

The five-minute short follows Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), who first appeared in Zack Snyder’s original film, as he films some zombie kills in Las Vegas for his YouTube channel.

A description of the spin-off reads: “Mikey Guzman from Army Of The Dead has made a name for himself making videos of his zombie killing abilities as he goes around Las Vegas looking for zombies to take out and loot!”

Playing on the popularity of social media, Guzman is essentially a Zombie killing influencer who, if Army Of The Dead had a social media team, would probably be offered hundreds of brand deals due to his popularity and exploits.

Watch Guzman Of The Dead 420 on YouTube below:

It addition to Guzman Of The Dead 420, it was recently announced that were will be two other Army Of The Dead spin-offs. One is a prequel film while the other is an animated series.

Snyder said in a statement: “I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army Of The Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation.

“It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do.”



Meanwhile, Zack Snyder has revealed he still plans to make his long-rumoured Star Wars film – but it’s no longer going to be attached to the sci-fi franchise.