Netflix appears to remove ‘The Grinch’ movie before Christmas – and fans aren’t happy

"Someone's heart's two sizes too small!"

Will Lavin
The Grinch
Jim Carrey in a scene from 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas'. CREDIT: Universal/Getty Images

The Christmas season might be here but Netflix viewers in the UK are upset as it appears the streaming giant has removed classic movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Starring Jim Carrey, the movie focuses on a revenge-seeking Grinch, who plans on ruining Christmas for all of the citizens of Whoville.

Fans were excited to get into the Christmas mood by watching the classic movie but Netflix viewers in the UK, Australia and New Zealand have pointed out that it’s vanished from the streaming service’s program listings.

According to some users, the movie was on the platform yesterday (November 30) but has been removed today (December 1).

@NetflixUK how come you guys have taken The Grinch off Netflix on the 1st December?” one user asked. “It was on there yesterday. I dont think the Grinch stole Christmas, you guys have.”

“The nephew was watching The Grinch on Netflix last night. Today, not there! Sky store now has it. Not impressed,” another pointed out.

The complaints continued. “Imagine channeling your inner Scrooge and ruining Christmas by taking #thegrinch off your platform…. Thanks @NetflixUK kids crying,” one user wrote.

Another said: “@NetflixANZ excuse me how are you gonna just take the grinch of off Netflix right now??!!!! very sad :(”

A third said: “Hey @netflix! It’s the 1st of December, and I notice you have just removed The Grinch from Netflix in Australia. This is serious – I mean the one, the @JimCarrey one. WTF!? Someone’s heart’s two sizes too small!”

See more comments below:

NME have reached out to Netflix for comment.

Meanwhile, as of the end of 2019, Netflix will no longer be available on certain makes of TV. The news comes from a notice posted to Samsung’s website.

The change will come to certain Smart TVs, with a number of apps including Netflix to no longer be supported. The change will be implemented from December 1.

Owners of such TVs will be able to still watch Netflix on their television, but only via a third party device, such as a media player or games console.

