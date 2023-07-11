Netflix is removing all of these films in July

Netflix has removed dozens of films this month with plenty more to come – check out the full list below.

Award-winning movies including Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Midsommar have already been removed off the platform in the UK, while viewers in the US will no longer be able to watch other key films including The Hangover and The Departed.

The list was compiled by The Independent with help from What’s on Netflix, and also shows what is still left to watch at the time of writing (July 11) but what is about to be culled.

Films with no UK or US demarcation mean worldwide. Take a look below.

Movies removed off Netflix this month:

July 1

Akira – UK

Ali Baba And The Seven Dwarfs

Ali G Indahouse – UK

American Gangster – US

Austin Powers In Goldmember – US

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery – US

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me – US

Bad Boys – US

Bad Boys II – US

Battleship – US

The Birds – US

Breakout – US

Brüno – US

The Caller – UK

Capture The Flag – UK

A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle Of Endymion – UK

Chalte Chalte – UK

The Change-Up – UK

A Civil Action – UK

Clockstoppers – UK

Closer – US

The Croods – UK

The Danish Girl – UK

The Departed – US

Donnie Brasco – UK

Dreamgirls – UK

End Of Days – US

Erin Brockovich – UK

The Fighter – UK

For Colored Girls – US

Friday Night Lights (2004) – US

Friends With Money – US

The Hangover – US

Heroes (1977) – US

Home Again – US

How Do You Know – UK

How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days – US

How To Train Your Dragon – US

I Know What You Did Last Summer – US

Imagine That – UK

The Incredible Hulk (1977) – UK

Inside Man – US

Inside Man: Most Wanted – US

Is It Wrong To Try to Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Arrow Of The Orion – UK

It’s Complicated – UK

Jerry Maguire – US

Kindergarten Cop – US

Last Action Hero – US

The Last Of The Mohicans – UK

Layer Cake – UK

Legal Eagles – US

Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events – US

LOL – US

London Boulevard – UK

Love Sarah – UK

The Man With The Iron Fists 2 – UK

Marnie – US

Matilda (1996)

Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie – UK

My Birthday Song

National Lampoon’s Animal House – US

National Security – US

Out Of Africa – US

Peeples – US

Pek Yakında

Pitch Perfect – US

Pixie – UK

Pride & Prejudice (2005) – UK

Psycho (1960) – US

Puss In Boots

The Rainmaker – UK

Red Dragon – US

Resident Evil – US

Resident Evil: Afterlife – US

Resident Evil: Apocalypse – US

Resident Evil: Retribution – US

The Rugrats Movie – UK

Shrek Forever After – US

The Stepfather (2009) – US

Superbad – UK

The Taking Of Pelham 123 (2009) – US

Tower Heist (2011) – US

Tremors 2: Aftershocks – UK

True Grit (2010) – UK

Twins – US

Underworld – UK

Underworld: Awakening – UK

Underworld: Evolution – UK

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans – UK

Untraceable – UK

Wild Card – US

World War Z – US

Victoria & Abdul – UK

The Young Victoria – UK

You Will Meet A Tall Dark Stranger – US

July 3

Hello Brother

Hunter In The Blue Side Of Manchester

King Of Peking

July 4

Leave No Trace – US

Penalty – UK

July 5

Midsommar – UK

July 6

Lethal Love – US

The Mechanic – UK

Viceroy’s House – UK

July 7

Megamind – UK

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood – UK

July 9

Beautiful Creatures – UK

Born Racer – US

Finding Hubby

He’s Just Not That Into You – UK

The Long Dumb Road – US

The Nest – UK

July 10

Chicken Run – UK

The Equalizer 2 – UK

120 Beats Per Minute – UK

12 Strong – US

The Stand-Up

July 13

Day of Destiny

Trust – UK

July 14

It Follows – US

SAS: Rise Of The Black Swan – US

July 15

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi – UK

July 16

African America – UK

Gone – UK

Pan – US

This Changes Everything – US

July 17

The Chronicles of Riddick– US

The Father – UK

Kick-Ass 2 – US

Pitch Black – US

Riddick – US

July 18

Funan – US

July 21

Ip Man – US

Ip Man 2 – US

Ip Man 3 – US

Ip Man 4: The Finale – US

Sanitation Day – US

Trading Paint – US

July 24

Léa & I – US

July 25

Romance Doll – US

Serenity (2019) – US

July 26

August: Osage County – US

Meanwhile, sign-ups for Netflix have risen by more than 100 per cent since the streaming service began cracking down on password sharing.