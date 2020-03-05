Netflix reportedly pulling out of SXSW 2020 over coronavirus concerns

Netflix are reportedly set to cancel their involvement in SXSW Festival 2020 over fears about the outbreak of coronavirus.

The annual music, film, TV, tech and media event is set to be held in Austin, Texas from March 13-22.

Apple and Amazon Studios have already confirmed that they have pulled out of SXSW due to fears about the spread of coronavirus, and Variety now reports that Netflix will be the latest major media company to axe their SXSW plans.

The streaming service was due to screen four documentaries (A Secret Love, L.A. Originals, Mucho Mucho Amor and Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics) and the film Uncorked at SXSW, while they also planned to host a panel for the upcoming series #BlackExcellence.

Austin and SXSW officials said yesterday (March 4) that the festival will still go ahead despite the spread of coronavirus, with a spokesperson saying: “Right now there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or other activities is going to make this community safer. We’re constantly monitoring that situation.”

Elsewhere in the US, the Miami-held dance and electronic music-focused Ultra Music Festival looks set to be cancelled over fears about coronavirus.

An official decision has yet to be announced, but local politicians and elected representatives have reportedly told local media that the festival will likely be postponed — possibly until 2021.