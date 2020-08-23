Netflix shares first look at groundbreaking gay drama ‘The Boys In The Band’

Netflix has shared a number of images from its upcoming gay drama The Boys In The Band – you can see them below.

Based on the 1968 play by Mart Crowley, the groundbreaking film stars The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons and Star Trek‘s Zachary Quinto.

The storyline centres on a group of gay men who get together in New York City to celebrate one of their birthdays. As the get-together progresses, the atmosphere starts to diminish when the host’s potentially closeted college roommate joins in the festivities.

Advertisement

Parsons appears as party planner Michael, while Quinto brings Harold – the birthday boy – to life.

Other cast members include A Simple Favour‘s Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Desperate Housewives’ Charlie Carver and Tuc Watkins, Wicked performer Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison (Jessica Jones) and The Sinner‘s Matt Bomer.

You can see the new images from the upcoming film below:

New York City, 1968. Meet THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Joe Mantello’s film adaptation of Mart Crowley’s groundbreaking gay drama, starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington & Tuc Watkins pic.twitter.com/9U52ZFKTjm — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 21, 2020

Producer Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Pose), who had already revived the stage show back in 2008, took to Instagram last year to announce that himself, director Joe Mantello and the cast were developing a feature-length version of Crowley’s play.

“Everyone in the cast was out and proud…and feeling so blessed to mark the 50th anniversary of Mart’s landmark play,” Murphy wrote alongside a promotional shot of the cast. “The entire Broadway cast will reprise their roles in the film. I can’t wait to be on set.”

Advertisement

David Stone, best known for his theatre work, and Glee’s Ned Martel produced the film, while Crowley, who died in March this year, penned the script.

Meanwhile, Netflix is testing a new feature called ‘Shuffle Play’, which will see the random streaming of titles for indecisive viewers based upon their viewing history or playlists.

“The purpose of the test is to make it easier for members to find something to watch,” a Netflix spokesperson said of the worldwide test that is being trialled on connected-TV devices only.

The streaming giant plans to use the findings from the test to eventually roll out a permanent “shuffle” feature on Netflix. “The hope is to absolutely productise something,” the spokesperson said.