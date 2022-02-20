Netflix shares first look at Ryan Reynolds’ new film ‘The Adam Project’

Netflix has shared a first look at its Ryan Reynolds-starring sci-fi adventure film, The Adam Project – check it out below.

Reynolds stars as a man travelling back in time to seek help from his 13-year-old self (played by newcomer Walker Scobell), and together the pair go out in search of their late father.

Mark Ruffalo also appears in the cast of The Adam Project opposite Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner and Catherine Keener.

Ruffalo will be playing Reynolds’ character’s father, who is a physicist, while Keener will play the film’s villain who steals technology from Ruffalo’s character.

The Adam Project is set to be directed by Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on Free Guy, which NME called “a riotous video game romp” in a four-star review.

The Netflix film is also set to be produced via Skydance Media, who also released The Old Guard on Netflix in 2021.

Check out the preview clip below:

In a recent interview, Reynolds likened The Adam Project to classic sci-fi movies E.T. and Back To The Future.

He told Variety: “It felt like one of those big wish fulfilment movies with huge stakes and high concept, but it was really about something very personal as well, which is sort of what I loved about movies in the ’80s – what I loved about E.T. and Back To The Future, and anything that Amblin did.

“It just felt like it sort of harkened back to the kind of filmmaking and in the period we live in right now, it felt timely,” he added.

The film comes after Reynolds announced late last year that he was taking “a little sabbatical” from acting, saying: “Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”