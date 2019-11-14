Netflix sign licensing deal with Paramount to make ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’

The Eddie Murphy-starring franchise also has an option for a fifth movie

Netflix have signed a licensing deal with Paramount Pictures to make the fourth movie in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, it is being reported.

Starring Eddie Murphy as Detroit police Detective Axel Foley, the buddy cop franchise began in 1984, with the third and final movie released in 1994.

According to JoBlo, Paramount Pictures, which owns the rights to the franchise, has made a one time licensing deal with Netflix for the streamer to make Beverly Hills Cop 4. The agreement is also said to include an option for a fifth movie with Jerry Bruckheimer set to produce.

Last month, Murphy said he was planning on making Beverly Hills Cop 4 once work on Coming To America 2 is complete.

“We’re doing Beverly Hills Cop and then the plan is to get back on stage and do stand-up,” he told Collider, before reiterating his plans to return to stand-up.

“That’s what I’ll be doing mostly is stand-up. These movies and Saturday Night Live [Murphy will guest host in December], it’s kind of like… I’m looking at it as a bookend. If I decided I wanted to stay on the couch forever, I ended it on a funny note.”

Beverly Hills Cop 4 currently has no script, director, or release date, and there’s no word on whether Judge Reinhold will return as Detective Billy Rosewood.

Murphy’s latest movie, Dolemite Is My Name, is also currently streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy has hinted that he’s set to retire from movies.

Speaking in a new interview, he said that he feels most comfortable on stage performing stand-up comedy, and that it won’t be long before he gives up acting.