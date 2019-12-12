Netflix gives update on how many people have now watched ‘The Irishman’

Netflix has given an update on how many of its subscribers have now watched The Irishman on their streaming platform since its release late last month.

After its initial theatrical release on November 1, the Martin Scorsese-directed movie — which stars the heavyweight likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in the lead roles — hit Netflix on November 27.

Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos revealed at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York on Tuesday (December 10) that, so far, 26.4 million of its reported 158 million subscribers have watched 70% or more of the 209-minute movie.

The streaming platform also estimate that that figure will reach 40 million subscribers by the end of 2019.

Recent Nielsen figures from the Netflix premiere date of The Irishman indicated that 751,000 US viewers tuned in to watch the film on the platform on release day. It also disclosed that 930,000 people watched the film in full on that day.

The Irishman later saw “an average minute audience of nearly 13.2 million viewers with a reach of over 17.1 million unique US viewers” over its first five days on Netflix, according to Nielsen.

Earlier this month, Scorsese made a plea to people not to watch The Irishman on Netflix through their mobile phones.