Netflix to consider mandating vaccinations on UK productions

Netflix is exploring the possibility of making coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for all cast and key crew members across its UK productions.

According to Deadline, executives are considering proposals to expand the rules set out for US productions on Wednesday (July 28), which would apply to everyone working in “Zone A” on a production – including actors and anyone who come into close proximity with them.

Major studios and Hollywood unions agreed on the new US rules last week, allowing producers “the option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for casts and crew in Zone A on a production-by-production basis.”

Netflix will consider exceptions to the U.S. vaccine rule, though they will be rare and limited to medical, religious or age reasons and possibly in a few cases for series and films that are already in production.

Various factors will be taken into consideration on countries outside the US, including union discussions, production progress, and vaccination rates in different countries. Exceptions to yesterday’s ruling will be limited to “medical, religious or age reasons”.

The news comes after last week’s confirmation (July 24) that The Green Knight, the long-awaited A24 fantasy-horror film starring Dev Patel, pulled its UK cinema release due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the David Lowery film, which also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris and more, will no longer arrive on August 6 as originally planned.

Cinemas in the UK have been advised by Entertainment Film Distributors – which is handling the UK release – to withdraw all trailers and posters until further notice. The decision was made due to coronavirus concerns in the UK, which is currently experiencing a surge in infection rates due to the Delta variant of the virus.