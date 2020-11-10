Netflix users have watched over two billion hours of Adam Sandler films

Netflix reports that their subscribers have watched over two billion combined hours of Adam Sandler movies.

The streaming giant, in crunching the numbers on their biggest hits of 2020, revealed that Sandler’s latest comedy Hubie Halloween is their highest-ranking original movie of the year in the US.

A data report published in Variety claims that the Netflix comedy is only trumped by Polish erotic drama 365 Days as the most-watched film on the platform.

In terms of Adam Sandler-starring movies, the data also shows that since The Ridiculous 6 premiered in 2015 viewers have totted up over two billion hours of streaming Sandler films.

This would include the 2019 comedy Murder Mystery, which became the most-watched piece of content in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Singapore and UAE.

Sandler, who also starred in the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems at the start of the year, embarked on a deal with Netflix in 2014 to produce four films for the platform exclusively.

The deal was renewed in 2017 for four more films. To date, it has included The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, Murder Mystery and Sandler’s stand-up comedy special, 100% Fresh. The contract is set to end in 2021.

Next up, Adam Sandler is set to star in Spaceman of Bohemia, adapting the 2017 novel by Jaroslav Kalfar focusing on an astronaut embarking on a solo mission to space.

Writing on Sandler’s performance in Uncut Gems earlier this year, NME said: “As a leading man, Sandler has never been better – flipping from revved-up temper tantrum to cuddly teddy bear in seconds flat.”