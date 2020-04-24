Netflix’s ‘Extraction’ ending explained: Is Tyler Rake dead or alive?

Netflix has released its new action thriller film Extraction, based on the comic Ciudad by Ande Parks and directed by Sam Hargrave.

The film sees Australian actor Chris Hemsworth playing the black market mercenary Tyler Rake, who is carrying out his most dangerous mission yet as he’s tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of India’s biggest crime lord.

But things go wrong very quickly when Saju (Randeep Hooda), the man who hired Tyler, betrays him leaving the movie to end on quite an unclear note. What happened to Tyler and did he really die?

**This post contains spoilers for those who have not seen the movie yet**

It is clear from the beginning of Extraction that Tyler’s mission doesn’t go exactly how he planned for it to go, starting with him being badly shot on a bridge. The film then jumps forward 48 hours to show us how he got there in the first place.

After Tyler successfully gets Ovi in Bangladesh, his team is cornered by Saju’s men before he can deliver him to safety. But Saju needs to get Ovi back to his father in one piece because Ovi’s father has threatened the lives of his family if he doesn’t complete the mission.

Saju needs to get rid of Tyler, so that Ovi’s father doesn’t know he got help. Tyler’s friend Nik (Golshifteh Farahani) tries to persuade Tyler to just leave Ovi behind and escape to Dhaka, but he struggles with this decision as he is haunted by the memory of his dead son.

Tyler decides to get help from his friend Gaspar (David Harbour). The plot thickens as Gaspar tells Bangladesh drug lord Amir Asif (Priyanshu Painyuli) – who had Ovi kidnapped – where to find Ovi, promising to split the reward money with Tyler.

Later, Ovi kills Gaspar, forcing Tyler to return to Saju and team up to help Ovi escape, leading to him taking on the entire army and police force of the capital city in a tense final stand-off. Tyler’s initial hope was to distract everyone away from the bridge so that Saju could take Ovi safely across.

However, Saju is killed by a sniper and Tyler is shot by the same sniper. We see him get shot a few more times, letting Ovi get to a helicopter but just as it looks like Tyler survives, he gets hit in the neck.

He falls off the bridge and the film cuts to eight months later when Ovi’s life has returned to normalcy in Mumbai, India.

Later, Ovi is seen underwater in a swimming pool only to see someone watching him from the edge when he pops his head back up. Is it Tyler? The silhouette is blurry but it looks like him. Could Tyler have survived or is Ovi seeing things?

Extraction is now available to watch on Netflix.