Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Murder Mystery’ is reportedly getting a sequel

The film smashed a huge Netflix record upon its release this summer

Netflix‘s Murder Mystery, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, is reportedly getting a sequel.

The first film was released via the streaming giant back in June and set the record for the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix movie, bagging almost 31 million streams worldwide within 72 hours.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this huge success has led to talks of a second outing. The outlet claim that Netflix is currently working on a deal with the original film’s writer James Vanderbilt, who they hope will jump on board for the project.

Netflix also want both Sandler and Aniston to reprise their roles, though it’s noted that neither actors are contractually obliged to appear as the potential sequel is currently at an early stage of development.

Sandler, however, is likely to return due to his overall contract with Netflix to appear in the platform’s titles.

Further details on the follow-up film are not yet known.

Murder Mystery follows the married couple Nick (Sandler) and Audrey Spitz (Aniston) as they go on a European holiday in hopes of relighting the spark in their relationship. However, the couple end up having to go on the run after being framed by an elderly billionaire.

Despite being a hit with audiences, the film didn’t impress critics on the whole – currently holding a mediocre 45% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler’s next Netflix movie Uncut Gems is slated for a January release.

Announced back in July, the Safdie brothers film is set in Manhattan’s diamond district and centres around charismatic jeweller Howard Ratner, played by Sandler.