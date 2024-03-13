Neve Campbell returns for ‘Scream 7’ following Melissa Barrera sacking

Scream 7 appears to be underway, with originally star Neve Campbell returning for the next instalment to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott.

Campbell made a post on Instagram yesterday, which featured the script for an untitled Scream 7 movie.

The photo also confirmed that the seventh instalment in the popular horror series would see Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt returning as writers, and that it will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the first, second and fourth films.

Advertisement

In the caption, Campbell wrote: “I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!! It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies.”

Campbell, who played the character of Sidney in the first five movies, had initially exited the franchise for Scream IV, citing a salary dispute as the reason. In January, she hinted that she would consider returning to the series.

Campbell’s caption continued: “My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!”

She also praised the work of previous director Wes Craven, before showing her excitement about working with Williamson: “I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7!”

She continued: “This was his baby and it’s his brilliant mind that dreamt up this world. Kevin is not just an inspiration as an artist but has been a dear friend for many years.”

Advertisement

As well as working on the Scream franchise, Williamson is known for creating the CW supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries, 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, and early naughties teen drama, Dawson’s Creek.

The seventh instalment in the slasher series is not set to include Jenna Ortega or Melissa Barrera, both of whom appeared in the fifth and sixth movies.

Barrera’s exit from the franchise came after the actor made pro-Palestine comments on her Instagram back in November 2023.

In January, Barrera told Rolling Stone that she was “at peace” with the situation. “I think everything that happened was very transparent, on both sides, and I know who I am, and I know that what I said always came from a place of love and a place of humanity and a place of human rights and a place of freedom for people, which shouldn’t be controversial,” she said.

“It shouldn’t be up for debate. So, I’m very at peace. The people who know me in my family know the truth about me and where I stand, and I think most people in the world also do.”

Last month, Barrera sparked further controversy with another Instagram post regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

NME has reached out to representatives of Barrera but have not yet received a response. A release date for Scream 7 has not been confirmed.