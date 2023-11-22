Neve Campbell shares thoughts on ‘Scream VI’ after pay dispute: “I don’t wish these movies ill will”

Neve Campbell has shared her thoughts on Scream VI after she refused to reprise her role due to a pay dispute.

The actor, who played Sidney Prescott in the horror franchise, announced her decision not to return for the sixth instalment in June last year.

“I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” Campbell told Variety. “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on.”

Campbell has since discussed her views on Scream VI during a panel at Monster-Mania Con this month, saying she only saw the film two weeks prior to the event. Scream VI was released in cinemas in March this year.

“It took me a minute. I don’t know why,” Campbell joked. “I thought they did a really good job. I think the cast are really powerful, wonderful actors.

“I don’t wish these movies ill will. I wanted the movie to be good. It’s not like I’m sitting in my house going, ‘I hope it sucks, I hope it doesn’t do well.'”

Speaking about the contract dispute, she added: “There’s someone at the top who only thinks about money and that’s their prerogative. But for the rest of them, everybody else, I care about these movies being good. And I care about that for you guys too because I know you guys love these films.”

Later in the panel, Campbell admitted she was “disappointed” that David Arquette’s character Dewey Riley was killed off in 2022’s Scream.

“I was so sad about Dewey’s death,” she added. “And I actually don’t usually like to criticise the writing in these projects. But I was really disappointed in their choice to get rid of David… We were all in love with him and I think we all felt pretty sad about that.

“Which, of course, is the reason they do it ’cause it has more impact. But now I miss him. I want to see more of him.”

The next instalment, Scream VII, has been embroiled in controversy after lead star Melissa Barrera was fired from the sequel for supporting Palestine in an Instagram post.