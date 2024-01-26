New action-packed trailer for Dev Patel and Jordan Peele-produced film ‘Monkey Man’ released

A new trailer has been shared for Dev Patel’s, Jordan Peele-produced film, Monkey Man – check it out below.

The film has been written, directed and produced by Patel, will be released by Universal on April 5.

The official description for the film describes it as an “action thriller about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.”

It continues: “Inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meagre living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

“After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.”

Check out the film’s trailer, which is soundtracked by ‘Beware Of The Boys (Mundian To Bach)’ by Panjabi and Jay-Z, here:

Recently, Peele opened up about his next horror film, saying it could be his “favourite” of all his works so far.

The director of Get Out, Us and Nope has a new film currently in development and he’s spoke about it in a new interview on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast.

The director had planned to start production on his fourth film last year, and it was initially slated to be released on Christmas Day 2024. However, work was delayed by the summer of long Hollywood strikes and no new release date has yet been set.

At present, there are no details about Peele’s new film, including its title, plot or cast. The director was similarly tight-lipped prior the release of his past three films.

Speaking about the upcoming and as yet untitled film, Peele said it was now taking shape and he had a clear vision of how it might unfold.

“Obviously, it’s been an interesting year because the writer’s strike had had me in a state of listening, and that’s where I need to be. I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favourite movie if I make it right.”

Recently, legendary game developer Hideo Kojima announced a new horror game, OD, that he’s working on with Peele.