New ‘Alien’ movie gets 2024 release date

The next installment in the Alien film franchise is scheduled to be released in 2024.

As reported by Variety, the ninth film in the franchise will be released on August 16, 2024, as production on various Disney projects continues to be affected by the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) strike.

The next Alien film is produced by Ridley Scott and directed by Fede Álvarez, who is best known for directing Don’t Breathe and 2013’s Evil Dead. The film’s script is co-written by Álvarez and his longtime collaborator Rodo Sayagues.

Confirmed cast members include Cailee Spaeny (Pacific Rim Uprising), Isabela Merced, David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow And Bone), Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

The untitled installment has been described as a standalone entry, which will be the seventh mainline entry in the franchise overall. The last film was 2017’s Alien: Covenant directed by Scott, which served as a sequel to 2012’s Prometheus.

An Alien TV series is also in development at FX from Fargo creator Noah Hawley, which was originally announced back in December 2020. As reported by Deadline, filming on the show is set to start this year, after production on the fifth season of Fargo wraps.

Speaking about the series back in 2021, Hawley said the show would be set on Earth and wouldn’t be connected to Ripley’s (Sigourney Weaver) story.

“It’s not a Ripley story,” Hawley said. “She’s one of the great characters of all time, and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it.”