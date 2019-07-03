New ‘Bill & Ted 3’ images see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter back in the booth

The Wyld Stallyns are back, dude!

New images of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as Bill and Ted from Bill & Ted Face the Music have been revealed.

Filming has begun on the first movie in the Bill & Ted franchise since 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, and a new set of photos from the set are giving fans a real taste of nostalgia.

Reeves (who plays Ted) and Alex Winter (Bill) are currently in New Orleans shooting the movie, and as expected time travel is on the agenda, especially if the below images of the pair in the iconic phone booth are anything to go by.

The time machine disguised as a phone booth is said to play a big part in the upcoming movie, as it will send the Wyld Stallyns back to meet some of music’s greatest ever artists.

In a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reeves revealed Bill & Ted 3 will be full of cameos from rock stars. He said the iconic duo are “supposed to write the song that will unite the world and bring peace and everything, but they haven’t.”

He added: “It’s a lot of pressure. They’ve got families now, but they’re trying to write this song to save the world. The future comes to them and says you have to save the universe and you have to write the song in like 80 minutes.”