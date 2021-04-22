The BBC’s new Britney Spears documentary The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship has confirmed a release date.

Following New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears released earlier this year, the new film will further explore Spears’ controversial conservatorship.

Journalist Mobeen Azhar will lead the BBC’s new 60-minute film, which will see him travel from Los Angeles to Kentwood, Louisiana, where Spears grew up.

The Battle for Britney will investigate the 13-year conservatorship, going further after Framing Britney Spears in exploring the mandate which saw Britney’s father Jamie Spears oversee his daughter’s financial and personal affairs for over a decade.

Azhar will interview people “on both sides of the issue”, per Metro, including Spears’ make-up artist Billy Brasfield, her former choreographer Brian Friedman, blogger Perez Hilton and lawyer Lisa MacCarley.

The film will also see the journalist “finding himself in the midst of an ongoing battle between Britney’s conservatorship team and the passionate fans behind the #FreeBritney movement”.

The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship will air on BBC iPlayer on May 1, and on BBC Two on May 5.

In a four-star review of Framing Britney Spears, NME wrote: “For obvious reasons, it offers no satisfying conclusion because Spears’ legal battle to rework the terms of her conservatorship is ongoing.

“But it’s impossible not to come away hoping that the singer’s wishes – whatever they may be – are listened to in the very near future.”