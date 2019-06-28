New Captain America was going to feature in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Trending:

Charlotte Krol

What a treat that would have been

The new Captain America nearly cameoed in Spider-Man: Far From Home, it’s been revealed.

Sam Wilson, whom Steve Rogers passed the Captain America baton to in Avengers: Endgame, was to debut in the latest Spider-Man for a special closing appearance.

But the filmmakers ultimately decided it would divert too much attention away from Peter Parker’s story arc.

Creative executive Eric Carroll told ComicBook“We briefly talked about bringing in Falcon as Captain America at the end, like maybe once Peter’s arced, and he’s sort of like leading the team, like maybe he calls in a favour.

“We also thought it was really important to the arc of this movie that there not be other Avengers available to Nick Fury or Peter, so he’d have to step up and do it himself,” Carroll said.

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had this to say: “Ultimately, Spider-Man: Far From Home is Spider-Man’s journey, whether any other heroes appear in it or not. It’s all about Peter stepping up. And Peter getting out of the shadow, not just of Tony but of the Avengers in general. Because by the way, he’s Spider-Man.”

Those wanting a preview of Falcon as Captain America will just have to wait for Marvel Phase 4.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is released in UK cinemas on July 2.