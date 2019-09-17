Bring it on.

As anticipation builds for the release of Joker next month, a new trailer has offered fans a fresh look at what they can expect from the Clown Prince of Crime’s latest outing.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic villain, the Chinese territory trailer sees him riding in the back of a police car – offering the briefest of throwbacks to Heath Ledger’s take on the character.

It also seemingly reveals a moment when Joker is punched by a crucial character (possibly Thomas Wayne), as well as highlighting his rather unsettling dance moves.

Elsewhere, we see brief snippets of gangs wearing terrifying clown masks who appear to be terrorising the passengers of Gotham’s subway network.

Earlier this month, director Todd Phillips clarified the Joker’s connection to the rest of the DC world.

Confirming the film to be a standalone piece, he explained: “It’s not really connected to that [DC] Universe,” Phillips said. “And it was really intentionally not.”

“I mean the original idea when I went to [Warner Bros] with the idea was not just about one movie, but about a label – sort of a side label to DC, where you can do these kind of character study, low-rent, low-budget movies, where you get a filmmaker to come in and do some deep dive into a character.

“So it was never meant to connect, so I don’t see it connecting to anything in the future. I think this is just this movie, you know?”

Phillips also dismissed claims that Joaquin Phoenix could reprise the iconic villain to do battle against Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

In a five-star review for NME, Greg Wetherall called Joker an “instant classic that sees Joaquin Phoenix translate a discombobulating sensation from the screen to your senses, while director Todd Phillips creates a melancholic psychodrama punctuated by splashes of shocking violence.”