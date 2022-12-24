Here are all the new Christmas movies released this year – and where to watch them

A range of new Christmas movies have been released in 2022, just in time for the peak of the festive season.

Netflix has released several original new movies to run alongside its library of past favourites and classics, while other streamers are getting in on the action too, including Apple TV+, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Lindsay Lohan makes her big film comeback in Netflix’s Falling For Christmas, while Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds team up in Spirited, a new musical take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Elsewhere, Marvel gets festive in the Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, and Amazon offers up their own original Christmas movie in Your Christmas Or Mine?.

If you want to escape to the cinema, the David Harbour-starring Violent Night is still showing in cinemas, pitting Santa Claus against a group of mercenaries.

See a list of Christmas movies released this year below:

Falling For Christmas (Netflix)

A Christmas Story Christmas (NOW TV Cinema)

Christmas With You (Netflix)

Spirited (Apple TV+)

The Noel Diary (Netflix)

The Hip-Hop Nutcracker (Disney+)

A Hollywood Christmas (Amazon Prime Video)

Your Christmas Or Mine? (Amazon Prime Video)

Violent Night (in cinemas)

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (Netflix)

Something From Tiffany’s (Amazon Prime Video)

Christmas Bloody Christmas (Shudder)

Detective Knight: Redemption (Amazon Prime Video)

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+)

Christmas Full Of Grace (Netflix)

I Believe In Santa (Netflix)

Last year, it was revealed that a record number of Christmas movies had been made and released. More than 200 new festive feature films and TV movies naming the holiday were listed on the Internet Movie Database (IMDB) for release in 2021 – a figure that had more than doubled since 2016, and quadrupled since 2011.

“For viewers, it’s just a way to escape and to feel for at least two hours this little bit of peace in the midst of the craziness of the holiday season and the craziness of the world in which we have lived in the last couple years,” Brandon Gray, co-host of the Deck The Hallmark podcast said.